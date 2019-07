Kaiser Permanente is hosting a free Life Care Planning Workshop for community members to attend.

During the workshop, attendees will talk about planning for future healthcare decisions, steps needed to plan and learn about an Advanced Health Care Directive.

The workshop will be on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente, Ming Avenue Medical Office Building on 8800 Ming Ave.

To reserve a spot, visit here.