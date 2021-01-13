Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning classes offered virtually, registration open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Susan Pinza, Director of the Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about classes available for community members.

Classes offered through the Levan Institute are meant to help people stay active, mentally and physically. Courses include piano lessons, yoga, photography and more.

Most classes are online and begin in January, February, March and April.

For a full list of courses and how to register, visit the Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning website or call 395-4431.