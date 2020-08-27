League of Dreams offering virtual karate and adaptive dance classes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jessica Matthews, Executive Director of League of Dreams, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about virtual karate and adaptive dance classes.

Virtual karate registration is open now and classes will begin on September 12. For more information and to register, visit the League of Dreams website.

ADAPIdance classes will be offered virtually in joint with the Kern Dance Alliance. Registration is open now through September 25. Classes will be held on Saturdays from October 3 through October 31. For more information and to register, visit the Kern Dance Alliance website.