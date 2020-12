BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jessica Mathews, Executive Director of League of Dreams, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about their annual Breakfast with Santa happening on Saturday.

This year, breakfast will be held drive-thru style at Applebee’s Bar and Grill, located at 9000 Ming Ave., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 each and include a pancake breakfast and picture with Santa.

To purchase a ticket, visit ourleagueofdreams.com or call 616-9122.