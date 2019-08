Jessica Matthews joined Sunrise to talk about the upcoming basketball season for the League of Dreams.

The 2019 season is from September 15- November 3.

Online registration is available for athletes ages 5-22.

Early registration is now through August 17 and then another registration period is from August 18 through September 15.

There is a team mom/coaches meeting on Tuesday, September 3 at 6 p.m.

You can register or get more information by calling 616-9122 or visit this website.