Law Enforcement Consultant discusses nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Tommy Tunson, Law Enforcement Consultant, Retired Chief of Police and Criminal Justice Professor at Bakersfield College, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the outrage after the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Tunson also discussed the Transformational Policing Model he has taught around the nation saying “what it does is it forges positive police community relationships…the neat thing about this is that everyone is together…”

When asked what we the community can do moving forward Dr. Tunson says “we must come together, we must really share and interact positively with one another.”