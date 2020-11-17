Latina Leaders accepting new high school girls for Youth Leadership Program, application open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – January Lau, Vice President of Latina Leaders of Kern County, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Youth Leadership Program.

Lau says YLP hopes to unleash girls’ leadership potential by giving them life skills, teaching them how to apply for college, how to get involved in the community and more.

The program will begin on Saturday but applications for high school sophomore and junior girls are still being accepted.

To apply for the program, email llkc.education@gmail.com or visit kernlatinas.org.