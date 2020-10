BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Ravi Patel, with the CBCC, joined 17 News at Sunrise. Dr. Patel shared how understanding genetics can help determine breast cancer treatment, how to incorporate healthy lifestyle habits to reduce the risk of breast cancer and more.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the CBCC is offering free 3D mammogram screening. To book an appointment, call the CBCC Breast Health Center at 616-1643.