Last call for Girl Scout cookie sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jody Hudson, Director of Development for Girl Scouts Central California South and current Girl Scout, CJ, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Girl Scout cookie sales.

Today, cookie sales will be at the following locations in Bakersfield:

  • Albertsons 
    13045 Rosedale Highway 
    4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter
    8400 Rosedale Highway
    4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club
    5625 Gosford Road
    5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Walmart Supercenter
    5075 Gosford Road
    12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market
    1249 Allen Road
    4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Visit girlscoutsccs.org to find local booths and order cookies directly from a troop online. 

