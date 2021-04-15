Last call for Girl Scout cookie sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jody Hudson, Director of Development for Girl Scouts Central California South and current Girl Scout, CJ, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Girl Scout cookie sales.
Today, cookie sales will be at the following locations in Bakersfield:
- Albertsons
13045 Rosedale Highway
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter
8400 Rosedale Highway
4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sam’s Club
5625 Gosford Road
5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter
5075 Gosford Road
12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Walmart Neighborhood Market
1249 Allen Road
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Visit girlscoutsccs.org to find local booths and order cookies directly from a troop online.