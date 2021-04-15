Last call for Girl Scout cookie sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jody Hudson, Director of Development for Girl Scouts Central California South and current Girl Scout, CJ, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Girl Scout cookie sales.

Today, cookie sales will be at the following locations in Bakersfield:

Albertsons

13045 Rosedale Highway

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



13045 Rosedale Highway 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Walmart Supercenter

8400 Rosedale Highway

4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.



8400 Rosedale Highway 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sam’s Club

5625 Gosford Road

5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.



5625 Gosford Road 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walmart Supercenter

5075 Gosford Road

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



5075 Gosford Road 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Walmart Neighborhood Market

1249 Allen Road

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Visit girlscoutsccs.org to find local booths and order cookies directly from a troop online.