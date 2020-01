BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kumbia Kings are set to perform at the Cumbia Music Festival on February 1.

The festival runs from 6-11:30 p.m. for general admission at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.

Tickets are $60 for general admission from now through January 31. Tickets will be $65 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the link here.