BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield clinical psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales returns to SUNRISE to explain why kids are so worried about heading back to campus, and how parents and caregivers can help alleviate those fears.

Stressors stem from the Uvalde school shooting that happened in May and the pandemic.

Gonzalez said the average kid is behind by about 18 months due to the pandemic.

“It’s going to take time to get reconnected,” Gonzalez said. “As a kid or a teen, your peers regulate your mood, you identity. Very important.”

Tips for parents: