Kids and the coronavirus: Dr. Amin explains what needs to happen for schools to reopen safely

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss safely reopening schools.
Dr. Amin explained why coronavirus cases need to go down in order for schools to safely reopen. “In order to have the best chance for a successful school opening and consistent in-person instruction for the children, the numbers just simply need to be better because if you have so much COVID working its way through the community, it is inevitably going to make its way into the schools.”