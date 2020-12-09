Kids and COVID-19: Vaccine questions addressed and impact on children’s mental health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss if it will be safe for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and how children have been impacted during the pandemic.

“Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently undergoing studies with children in them but we need to wait on that data before we can officially say it is both effective and safe for children. If the data does show to the same thing that is is effective and safe for children, as it has shown for adults, then I think they need to get the vaccine. We know children are not immune to this virus,” said Dr. Amin.

Dr. Amin also says, “Our children ultimately need to be in school and they need to be able to stay in school for 9 months out of the year without being a health hazard for their teachers.”