BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Dr. Amin discussed a recent study suggesting annual vaccines, such as the flu vaccine, could possibly provide some protection against severe coronavirus symptoms in children. She also discussed a possible timeline for when different groups of children could get the COVID-19 vaccine and addressed concerns about obesity and mental health issues rising due to the pandemic.