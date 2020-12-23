Kids and COVID-19: Latest update about children receiving the vaccine, MIS-C explained and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise and shared more about her experience getting the vaccine, recommendations about children receiving vaccine, in-person doctor visits and MIS-C.

Dr. Amin explained what Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is and what the symptoms include. “This is a syndrome that typically begins 2-4 weeks after infection from COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, extreme fatigue, blood shot eyes, abdominal pain and a variety of other symptoms. Essentially what happens is that inflammation builds in the body and sets in in the major organ systems.”

“Fortunately we do know how to treat this syndrome relatively well,” said Dr. Amin.