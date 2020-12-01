KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive begins today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Zane Smith with Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and Louis Gill with the Bakersfield Homeless Center joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about our 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive.

The annual toy drive begins today and will last until Dec. 17. Toys collected will be distributed to kids and teenagers in need this holiday season.

Community members can drop off unwrapped toys to our lobby during normal business hours between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2120 L Street. You can also drop off donations at the following locations: