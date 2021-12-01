KGET toy drive kicks off today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To bring smiles to children this year and brighten this season for struggling families at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, drop off a new unwrapped toy at the KGET lobby.

This morning Chris Molina with the Boys & Girls Club, and Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center came to talk about the KGET annual toy drive.

The 17 days of Christmas Toy Drive kicks off today and runs through December 17th. KGET has partnered up with the boys and girls club of Kern County and the Bakersfield homeless center.

You can drop off toys for kids of all ages, including teenagers during regular business hours at the following locations: