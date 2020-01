BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday night the Bakersfield Condors will take on the Iowa Wild during KGET Night.

The puck will be dropped at 7 p.m. by our very own Maddie Janssen and Alex Fisher.

The first 2,000 guests will receive a pet leash. Dog bowls painted by Condor’s players will be available during a silent auction.

For tickets, visit the Condors’ website here.