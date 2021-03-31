KGET Exclusive: BPD discusses Orrin, Orson West investigation on 100th day of their disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Robert Pair joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the disappearance of 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West in California City. They were reported missing 100 days ago.

“Every day there are developments and the unfortunate reality is that we can’t come out and talk about those developments,” said Sgt. Pair. “Right now there’s information if it’s released could compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

“We are going to continue to process the information, continue to follow up on tips and leads and find out the facts. We are not going to stop until that happens.” Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Robert Pair

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts, circumstances or history of the boys is encouraged to share that information with law enforcement by utilizing the Secret Witness tip-line at 661-322-4040.