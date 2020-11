BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jim Zervis, Chief Operations Officer of Kern County, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program.

The deadline for the program has been extended and will remain open through November 18. Non-profits have an opportunity to receive grants of either $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000.

To apply to the program, visit here.