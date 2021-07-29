Kern Public Health Spokeswoman Michelle Corson discusses rise of COVID-19 in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson joined 17 News at Sunrise today to discuss the rise of COVID-19 cases in Kern and the importance of encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

Earlier this week, KCPH Director Brynn Carrigan told the Board of Supervisors that the case rate more than doubled from 2.5 cases per 100,000 people to 6.6 per 100,000. The testing positivity rate also jumped from 2.5 percent last week to 4.5 percent this week.

The health equity positivity rate increased from 2.2 percent last week to 5.8 percent this week, according to Carrigan.