The Josh Farler Foundation is holding the inaugural Kern Margarita Competition. Fundraiser will be held on August 24.

This friendly competition will include margarita and food pairings. Local restaurants will be participating including La Mina Cantina, Sonder, La Costa Mariscos and many more. The event will also include live music by Mento Buru and a live art demonstration.

Tickets are limited to 300 people. To purchase a ticket, visit here.