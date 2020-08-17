Kern Margarita Championship fundraiser held virtually this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – DT Holder and Michelle Avila with the Josh Farler Foundation joined 17 News at Sunrise to share details about the Kern Margarita Championship fundraiser.

This year, the fundraiser will be held virtually on Saturday. Funds raised will support the Josh Farler Foundation. The foundation provides local cancer patients in need of assistance and provides them with gas cards, food cards and hotel stays while they are traveling for treatment.

To participate, head to their website at kernmargarita.com.