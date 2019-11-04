Kern Dance Alliance seeking volunteers

Kern Dance Alliance is looking for volunteers.
Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Children’s Dance Education and Outreach Event happening on November 13. Volunteers will assist with checking participants in and out, backstage and front of stage assistance, and more. To volunteer, sign up here.
Board Members and Student Interns are wanted for the upcoming year. KDA Board of Directors is an all-volunteer Board who commit two to 10 hours a month to the organization. Student Interns will juggle multiple tasks an individual workload to serve the KDA Board of Directors and more. The deadline to apply for both positions is Monday, November 4.
For more information, visit here.