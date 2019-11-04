Kern Dance Alliance seeking volunteers

Imagine losing someone you love, but feeling like you have to keep that pain all to yourself. It's often that way with miscarriage. But this October, pregnancy and infant loss month, women all over the country have been sharing their stories, hoping others don't have to go through the pain alone.

When Wendy Johnson realized she was four weeks pregnant, she began a journal. Wendy and her husband were shocked and excited. They have a two-year-old daughter named Allison. Wendy imagined it would be another little girl; a baby sister for Allison. They were cautious about sharing the news at first. But Wendy developed Hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. With Wendy mostly bed-bound, they soon needed help. They decided to tell a few friends and family members. But it wasn't long after that they got devastating news. Wendy shares as she reads from her journal about that appointment. "This is the hard one. Week nine. You don't have a heartbeat. Our doctor came in and gave us the worst news. He was very straightforward and so compassionate. That night I took medicine, but you didn't leave. On the 18th our doctor performed a D&C with suction. It was a short procedure and mommy did well."