Kern Dance Alliance hosting pop-up dance class summer series

The Kern Dance Alliance will be dancing the summer away with their pop-up dance class summer series.

Through August 24, dance instructors from across Kern County will lead a variety of dance classes for all skill levels.

Classes are free with a suggested donation to Kern Dance Alliance.

See below for a full list of scheduled classes :

Friday, July 5 at 9:00 a.m. Zumba with Suze DeArmond at Dancer’s Turnout Academy

Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. Advanced Hip Hop with Andrew Rosales at Experience Dance Studio

Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m. Beginning B-Boying with Andrew Rosales at Experience Dance Studio

Saturday, July 13 at 9:00 a.m. Beginning Ballet with Andrea Hansen at KDA Dance Studio/Garces High School

Saturday, July 13 at 10:15 a.m. Int/Adv. Contemporary with Andrea Hansen at KDA Dance Studio/Garces High School

Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. Int./Adv. Jazz with Alicia Angelini at Civic Dance Center

Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. Musical Theater with Alicia Angelini at Civic Dance Center

Saturday, July 27 at 12:00 p.m. Beginning Belly Dance with Maryann Kopp at My Dance and Fitness Studio

Saturday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m. Int./Adv. Contemporary with Nicole Helton at KDA Dance Studio/Garces High School

Saturday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m. Jazz Funk with Shelby Walls at Dance Nation

Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM Heels 101 with Shelby Walls at Dance Nation



For more information and to register for a class, visit here.