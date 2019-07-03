Kern Dance Alliance hosting pop-up dance class summer series

The Kern Dance Alliance will be dancing the summer away with their pop-up dance class summer series.

Through August 24, dance instructors from across Kern County will lead a variety of dance classes for all skill levels.

Classes are free with a suggested donation to Kern Dance Alliance.

See below for a full list of scheduled classes :

  • Friday, July 5 at 9:00 a.m.
    • Zumba with Suze DeArmond at Dancer’s Turnout Academy
  • Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m.
    • Advanced Hip Hop with Andrew Rosales at Experience Dance Studio
  • Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m.
    • Beginning B-Boying with Andrew Rosales at Experience Dance Studio
  • Saturday, July 13 at 9:00 a.m.
    • Beginning Ballet with Andrea Hansen at KDA Dance Studio/Garces High School
  • Saturday, July 13 at 10:15 a.m.
    • Int/Adv. Contemporary with Andrea Hansen at KDA Dance Studio/Garces High School
  • Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m.
    • Int./Adv. Jazz with Alicia Angelini at Civic Dance Center
  • Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m.
    • Musical Theater with Alicia Angelini at Civic Dance Center
  • Saturday, July 27 at 12:00 p.m.
    • Beginning Belly Dance with Maryann Kopp at My Dance and Fitness Studio
  • Saturday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m.
    • Int./Adv. Contemporary with Nicole Helton at KDA Dance Studio/Garces High School
  • Saturday, August 24 at 6:00 p.m.
    • Jazz Funk with Shelby Walls at Dance Nation
  • Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 PM
    • Heels 101 with Shelby Walls at Dance Nation

For more information and to register for a class, visit here.

