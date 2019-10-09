Kern Dance Alliance community events

Kern Dance Alliance is hosting several community events during the month of October.

The first event is Ten Tiny Dances happening on Friday, Oct. 11 at the downtown street party at The Mark and Wall Street Alley.

Dancers will showcase choreography in the tiniest of spaces, a 4x4stage! this special event will feature ten dance artists representing local and nationally recognized talent. Performances will represent a broad range of dance styles including belly dance, ballet en pointe, hip hop, and tap dance.

A movement flight is happening on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Temblor Brewing. The event will bring dance out of the concert hall and into the brewery by featuring critically acclaimed dancers. Complemented by the tastiest temblor brews, guests may additionally enjoy flights of beers and a delicious dinner. Local music talent will add to the evening with delightful and charming sounds.

Finally, the shine for girls, math+dance graduation is happening on Saturday, October 26. It will celebrate the graduation of girls that completed the group. shine is a nationally recognized, innovative, curriculum-based, after-school program for middle school girls. Utilizing kinesthetic learning, shine combines formal dance training with rigorous math instruction to improve girls’ math scores and spark their interest in stem.

For more information, Visit this website.