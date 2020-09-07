Kern Dance Alliance accepting applications for SHINE for Girls: MATH + DANCE = SUCCESS program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Andrea Hansen, President of the Kern Dance Alliance, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the SHINE for Girls: MATH + DANCE = SUCCESS program.

The program aims to utilize dance to teach middle school girls math. Five sessions will be held virtually on Saturdays. Girls will have the opportunity to participate in tutoring and mentoring provided by Kern County high school and college mentors.

To apply for the program, visit Kern Dance Alliance here. Applications are due Friday.