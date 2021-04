BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kailey Salinas with Kern County Teen Challenge shared more about the Spring Eats Curbside Drive-Thru, opening today.

The fundraiser will happen every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through May 30. Visit Kern County Teen Challenge at 301 E. Roberts Ln. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more a full menu and to order ahead, visit tcspringeats.eventbrite.com, call 661-243-9524 or email kern@teenchallenge.org.