Kern County Teen Challenge is celebrating 50 years.

On Friday, an anniversary celebration will take place at Olive Knolls Church located at 6201 Fruitvale Ave.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. live music will be performed by Teen Challenge Incredible Worship Experience and Parrish, people will share testimonies and more.

To reserve a seat, call 399-CARE (2273). Tickets are $25 per person.