BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League is hosting their 16th annual Fishing Derby on February 29.

The derby will be at the Park at Riverwalk from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Along with fishing, there will be a raffle, prizes, face panting and trophies. A tagged fish will be in the water worth a $200 cash prize.

Admission is $8 for people 17 and under and $15 for adults.

For more information, visit here.