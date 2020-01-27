Kern County Public Health gives latest on coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health joined 17 News at Sunrise to tell us the latest on the coronavirus.

Health officials say the virus has symptoms very similar to the seasonal flu such as a cough, fever, chills and a respiratory like illness.

Two cases in southern California have been reported and one in Arizona just yesterday, making the total of cases in the U.S. to five.

Kern County Public Health says they are working with health officials to monitor the virus.

Corson says there are no special precautions the public needs to take at this time.