Kern County Public Health continues #KnowYourNumbers campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County Public Health is continuing their #KnowYourNumbers campaign in March.

The health and wellness campaign offers free fitness and nutrition classes, along with health screenings.

To participate in the campaign, visit the following screening locations:

Monday, March 9

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Rasmussen Senior Center – 115 East Roberts Ln.

Tuesday, March 10

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Los Amigos Swap Meet – 8331 Kern Canyon Rd.

Thursday March 12

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Beale Memorial Library – 701 Truxtun Ave.