Kern County Public Health continues #KnowYourNumbers campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County Public Health is continuing their #KnowYourNumbers campaign in March.
The health and wellness campaign offers free fitness and nutrition classes, along with health screenings.
To participate in the campaign, visit the following screening locations:
Monday, March 9
5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Rasmussen Senior Center – 115 East Roberts Ln.
Tuesday, March 10
9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Los Amigos Swap Meet – 8331 Kern Canyon Rd.
Thursday March 12
5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Beale Memorial Library – 701 Truxtun Ave.