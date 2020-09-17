Kern County One Book Project events happening now through November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jasmin LoBasso with the Kern County Library, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about this year’s chosen book, “Broad Band” by Claire L. Evans.

Virtual events for the project will be held through November and include discussions with authors, professors, women in STEM and more. A discussion with the author of “Broad Band, “Claire L Evans, will take place on October 27 at 7 p.m. For a full list of events and more information, visit here.

LoBasso also shared more about the reopening of Kern County Libraries. Twelve library branches will reopen for limited indoor access on October 12, visit here for details.