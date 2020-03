BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is preparing for a busy Spring season.

The museum will reveal The Ray Watson Transportation Exhibit on March 17. The exhibit will feature the history of transportation in Kern County.

Next, the Spring Break Camp Discovery will be at the Kern County Museum’s Lori Brock Discovery Center. The camp will be held from April 6 through April 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the museum’s website here.