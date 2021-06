BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bethany Rice with the Kern County Library joined 17 News at Sunrise this morning to discuss the Lunch at the Library summer program.

The program offers free lunches to children ages 2 and up at its library branch locations across Kern County as part of an effort to reduce hunger and food insecurity in the county. For more information about where and when the meals can be picked up, visit the Kern County Library website.