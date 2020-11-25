Kern County DA discusses multi-county EDD fraud case within jails, prisons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss an alleged scheme to defraud the state unemployment fund of hundreds of millions of dollars.

District attorneys announced Tuesday a massive fraud scheme involving the state’s Employment Development Department and inmates across California. The scheme involved over 2,000 inmates in 38 state prisons, including Kern.

It’s alleged the inmates received the illegal unemployment benefits in the form of monthly benefit cards mailed to private homes or to the prisons themselves.

Zimmer says “we are dumbfounded how easy this was…the inmates are mocking law enforcement about this.”

“We are going to do the best we can to seek some justice here,” said Zimmer.