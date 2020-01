The Kern County Crusaders will host a meet and greet for anyone interested in joining the team.

The women’s semi-tackle football team was established in 2016 and continues to grow.

Anyone interested in joining the team can visit Emerald Cove Park at 4303 Patton Way from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Players and coaches will be at the park to talk to potential new members.

For more information, visit the team website here.