BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Career Expo will be on March 5.

Multiple agencies and employers will showcase career opportunities in Kern County.

The expo will be at the Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center. Middle school, high school, and recent graduates are encouraged to attend.

Entry into the expo is free and will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit this link here.