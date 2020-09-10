Kern County Cancer Foundation seeing increased need from community, fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michelle Avila with the Kern County Cancer Foundation, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual Kern Cancer Run/Walk.

This year the event will be held virtually and will last from September 19 through 26.

Avila says “we’ve seen an increase in applications within the last few months.” adding “with that need increasing there is a huge need for us to continue to maintain our fundraising levels, especially right now during their time of need.”

Individual registration is $25 and a team of four can register for $50. The link to register can be found here.