Kern County Cancer Foundation kicking off Campout Against Cancer next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheryl Gallion with the Kern County Cancer Foundation spoke with 17 News at Sunrise today about next week’s kickoff for Campout Against Cancer.

The team kickoff is taking place on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Upstart Village, located at 201 New Stine Suite 300. New and existing teams are welcome. Attendees can learn more about how to get involved in Campout Against Cancer.

The event, which raises money for local cancer patients, is scheduled to take place Nov. 6-7 at the Kasier Permanente Sports Village.

To RSVP for next week’s kickoff, contact Gallion at 661-342-7802.