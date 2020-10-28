Kern County Cancer Foundation holding CampIn Against Cancer fundraiser virtually

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michelle Avila, Executive Director for the Kern County Cancer Fund, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share details about CampIn Against Cancer.

CampOut Against Cancer was postponed earlier this year, switching to a virtual format, CampIn Against Cancer.

On Friday, a team car cruise will be held at 5 p.m. All participants are asked to meet behind World Records and stay inside their vehicles. A virtual game night and movie night will follow, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Registration is still open and can be accessed here.