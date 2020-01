BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Bridal Association is hosting a Wedding and Event Expo on Sunday.

The expo, happening at the Kern County Fairgrounds will include caterers, venues, rentals, decor and more.

Doors will open at 12 p.m. and a fashion show will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door but can be purchased in advance here.