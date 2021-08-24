Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) charity organization with a mission to use the sport of fencing as a reward for an extra academic effort by school children. Additionally, Kern Athletic is launching their paralympic fencing program this week. This Saturday Kern Athletic will be having two Paralympians do demonstrations, both at Luigi’s warehouse venue in East Bakersfield. The first demonstration will take place at 4pm and second demonstration at 5pm along with a fundraiser. Further details available at Kernaaf.org, or call Lucas Dobrzanski 661-319-2235.