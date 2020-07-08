Keeping kids safe on social media, how parents can monitor cell phone activity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sgt. Keli Paulk with the Bakersfield Police Department joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss how to keep children safe while using social media.

Sgt. Paulk suggests parents do routine checks on children’s phones, saying “you get in their backpack when they get home from school to see what they have going on there, well you need to get into their phone pretty routinely.”

If a parent believes there may be something inappropriate happening on social media apps, contact the police department at 327-7111.