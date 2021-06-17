KCSO holding public headquarters tour later this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crime Prevention Specialist Lori Meza and Sgt. Michael Dorkin with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office joined 17 News at Sunrise today to discuss the department’s public headquarters tour happening later this month.

On June 26, officials will escort a group through headquarters to see Air Support, the K-9 unit, SWAT, Bomb Squad, training simulators and Search & Rescue. The tour is open to all ages and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s recommended to arrive early for check-in.

To reserve a spot, call 661-391-7559 or email crimeprevention@kernsheriff.org.