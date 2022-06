Bakersfield, Calif. — There are hundreds of kittens and puppies ready for temporary housing that prepares them for permanent homes.

Animal Services Director Nick Cullen visits SUNRISE to talk about Saturday’s Foster Baby Shower, plus the need for volunteers. All foster supplies are provided.

The event is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.