Junior League of Bakersfield hosts Oktoberfest

Back for its second year, this year’s Oktoberfest boasts an expanded the menu, ticket and prize options. It’s all part of the Junior League of Bakersfield’s Fall fundraiser.

On Saturday, guests will be able to enjoy traditional German Food from Temblor Brewing Company and Prime Time BBQ, decadent desserts made fresh from Ghiladolce Bakery, warm pretzels from Alpine Pastry, and live bluegrass music performed by The Brothers Barton.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in traditional Oktoberfest attire because the very best dressed guests will be named Mister and Miss Oktoberfest!

It will be on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center at 1928 19th St.

General admission is $55, and VIP tickets are $85. VIP guests can enjoy a VIP seating area, early entry into the event, a souvenir mug, a specialty dessert from Cornerstone Bakery, plus more food and beer!

Tickets are available for purchase online at juniorleagueofbakersfield.org for any person over 21 years old.

In addition to an assortment of elegant auction items, guests can win a “golden hopportunity” trip to Germany, valued at $5,000.