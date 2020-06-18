Juneteenth significance explained, Bakersfield College holding virtual conversations leading up to holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Steve Watkin, Executive Director of Outreach and Early College at Bakersfield College, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the significance of Juneteenth and a conversation series leading up to the holiday.

Bakersfield College has held a series of Juneteenth conversations called #LightACandle over a two week period. A final conversation will be available tomorrow at 7 p.m. and includes Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

For more information and to watch the final conversation, visit here.