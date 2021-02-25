Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 86% effective preventing severe infection, 100% effective preventing hospitalization and death, Dr. Goldis explains encouraging news

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Yes the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 94% plus effective after two doses, this particular vaccine 66% effective overall after just the one dose, however in the USA, 72% effective.”

Dr. Goldis continued to explain, “where it really counts is how effective the vaccine is against preventing severe infection, turns out it’s 86% effective in preventing severe infection and 100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death.”