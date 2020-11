BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Lori Malkin, Founder of JJ’s Legacy and donor mother, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ fundraiser.

This year, the fundraiser will be drive-thru style at Temblor Brewing Co. on Thursday, November 12 starting at 4 p.m. Dinner will include brisket, chicken, ribs, beans, coleslaw, Pyrenees rolls and Temblor beer.

To purchase an individual meal or family style meal, visit this link.